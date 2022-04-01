AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Aaron Bennett Daugherty, a former police officer with the Perryton Police Department, was sentenced to 17 years in prison for transporting child pornography videos on a social media platform, according to documents from the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo division.

This comes after Daugherty was initially indicted in March 2021 for an incident “on or about June 9, 2020.” Court documents state that an undercover FBI Task Force Officer identified a user on the Kik social media platform sharing and trading child pornography. Daugherty’s account, which was ultimately identified by FBI officials in February 2021, posted multiple images and videos of child pornography with other members of the group chat.

Daugherty’s account shared “a video file titled “IMG_6358.MP4” on or about June 9, 2020, a video that shows a female child performing sexual acts on an adult male. According to documents, Daugherty’s account posted a text message on the platform on June 22, 2020, saying “I’m here to look at CP, everybody… Go on with the CP content!”

After officials identified the account belonging to Daugherty, officials contacted Daugherty at the Perryton Police Department. Documents state that during the interview with Daugherty, he “admitted to participating in Kik chat groups online to share and view child pornography and that he knew it was illegal.” He also said that “he had a high tolerance when it came to child pornography and it did not bother him.” Further investigation found three images and three videos of child pornography were shared by Daugherty’s account through the Kik platform.

After pleading guilty to the charge of “transportation of child pornography” in July, Daugherty was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk on Thursday. According to a news release from the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Kacsmaryk also ordered that Daugherty be sentenced to a lifetime of supervised release after he completes the sentence. Daugherty was also required to forfeit a Samsung phone and tablet.