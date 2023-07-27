AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A former Pantex employee is facing five years in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday in federal court according to documents that were filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division.

Leslie Johnson pleaded guilty to “False Statements to a Federal Agency.”

According to a factual resume filed on Wednesday, Johnson worked at Pantex from September 2017 to November 2021, part of her job was to purchase supplies.

Documents showed that she failed to disclose being related to a business owner, from whom they purchased more than $83,000 worth of supplies.

The investigation found that Johnson received payments from that company during that time.

Johnson will be sentenced at a later date.