AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Tobacco Free Amarillo and the Amarillo College Criminal Justice Programs announced that a free training event will be hosted featuring former NBA player Chris Herren, who tells of his journey through addiction.

According to TFA officials, the free training will look to emphasize the significance of proactive measures in the battle against addiction and is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9. at Amarillo College West Campus, Lecture Hall, 6222 W. 9th Avenue.

TFA officials stated that it invites professionals in the fields of addiction, mental health, public health, law enforcement, corrections, probation, parole, education counseling, social work, legal, and all other related professions to attend this free training.

“The program will kick off with a film showcasing highlights of Herren’s basketball career and his dream of playing in the NBA,” said TFA officials. “Despite the setbacks caused by poor choices, Herren’s story reflects the universal theme of redemption.”

TFA officials also stated that Herren will take the audience through his personal journey from addiction to sobriety, providing insights into the perils of gateway drugs, prescription drug misuse, vaping, and the crucial role of prevention. The session will conclude with an interactive Q&A session with Herren.

“The focus oftentimes is about the worst day when it comes to speaking about addiction and not the first day,” said Herren. “Kids need to understand how this begins rather than how it ends. Prevention starts with all.”

Further, TFA officials mentioned that attendees will be eligible for TCOLE credit. Additionally, requests for TJJD credit are in process. CEUs will be awarded to social workers and LPC/LMFTs. Amarillo College is recognized by the State Board of Educator Certification as a provider of Continuing Professional Education (CPE), and general CEUs will be granted to all participants upon successful completion of the program.

