Former Kid’s Cafe volunteer is officially a Deputy Sheriff

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — From volunteering at Kid’s Cafe to becoming one of the youngest in his class to graduate from the Panhandle Regional Law Enforcement Academy.

“It’s been a long journey but I’m glad to be here,” Chris Dizer said.

We first met Dizer around the time of the George Floyd protests. That is when Dizer told us how he wanted to make a difference in his community.

Through a GoFundMe, Dizer’s community and former co-workers at Kid’s Cafe raised enough money to cover the academy’s tuition, uniforms, and books.

Five months later at just 22-years-old, Dizer not only graduated from the academy but also was sworn in as a Deputy Sheriff with Armstrong County Sheriff’s Office.

Considering the pandemic, Dizer said the entire experience was challenging.

“There were some times when we would start something and then we will kind of have to stop because of Covid or we would have to do things at home,” Dizer explained. “We had to find some unique ways to push through.”

Since it was his community that helped him get to this moment, Dizer said he plans on paying it forward.

“I’m just excited to serve in the community the people of Armstrong County has been so supportive of me I’m ready to give back and serve them,” Dizer added.