Former HUD secretary Ben Carson to host lecture in Pampa

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Pampa Education Foundation announced Tuesday that it will be hosting Ben Carson, the former United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and presidential candidate, for a lecture at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at the MK Brown Civic Center, located at 1100 West Coronado Drive in Pampa.

Carson, who is the founder of the American Cornerstone Institute, is expected to speak on the work of his foundation. According to a news release from the foundation, the institute works with “anyone on anything that advances faith, liberty, community or life.”

We look forward to bringing this encouraging message to Pampa as we find practical ways to advance these principles in our community,” the release states. “Now is the time to stand firmly in support of America’s founding principles and pursue common sense solutions that challenge conventional groupthink.”

Tickets for the event are $20. For more information about the upcoming event, visit the Eventbrite website.