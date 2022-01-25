Former Friona Police Officer pleads guilty to enticement of a minor

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Delia Ruiz, a Hereford resident, and a former police officer with the Friona Police Department, recently pleaded guilty to one count of enticement and attempted enticement of a minor, according to court documents from the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo division.

According to the documents, Ruiz admitted to court officials that from around April 2021 to June 2021, she used her cell phone, as well as social media, to “persuade, induce, coerce and entice” a 15-year old to engage in sexual activity.

After meeting “John Doe -1,” documents said that Ruiz communicated with them through Facebook messages, including flirtatious messages as well as explicit photographs and videos. The messages eventually led to the two arranging to meet in Bovina to engage in sexual activity in a church parking lot. Documents say this kind of scenario occurred at least three times with the last event being in June 2021.

“Ruiz told Doe-1 not to tell anyone about what they did because she could get into ‘big trouble,'” the documents read.

Documents also detailed that Ruiz also abused a second individual from November 2020 through the Spring of 2021, identified as a 16-year-old when the communication began. Ruiz also sent explicit photographs and videos to a third individual, identified as a 16 or 17-year-old. Ruiz said in the documents that she did not have sex with the third individual “because she had not been afforded the opportunity.”

Ruiz’s plea agreement described that the minimum and maximum penalties the Court can impose on her for this crime include:

Imprisonment for a period of not less than 10 years and not more than life;

A fine not to exceed $250,000, or twice any ecuniary gain to the defendant or loss to the victim(s);

A term of supervised release of not less than five years nor more than life, which is mandatory under the law and will follow any term of imprisonment.

Officials state that Ruiz’s sentencing is scheduled for 10 a.m. on June 1 in Amarillo Federal Court.