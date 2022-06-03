AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A former police officer with the Friona Police Department was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison Wednesday, according to court documents, after she pleaded guilty to enticement and attempted enticement of a minor in January.

Delia Ruiz, according to the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo division, previously admitted that she used her cell phone and social media to “persuade, induce, coerce and entice” a 15-year-old into sexual activity from around April 2021 to June 2021.

Court documents also described, at the time of Ruiz’s plea agreement, that she abused a second teenager from November 2020 through the spring of 2021, who was 16 when contact with Ruiz began. There was also a third teenager involved, between 16 and 17 years old, who Ruiz said she did not have sex with “because she had not been afforded the opportunity.”

The plea agreement signed in January 2022 noted that Ruiz was liable for a sentence of “not less than 10 years and not more than life” in prison.