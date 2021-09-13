Former employee of the Maverick Boys and Girls Club pleaded guilty to theft of property, sentenced to 3 years probation

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Former employee of the Maverick Boys and Girls Club, Kimber Daniel, 60, has pleaded guilty to theft of property and was sentenced to 3 years of probation.

According to court documents obtained from the Potter County District Clerk, Daniel pleaded guilty to theft of property valuing $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 from the Maverick Boys and Girls Club between Dec. 5, 2014 and May 1, 2017.

Court documents obtained from the Potter County District Court

Court documents said she accepted a plea bargain and pleaded guilty in July 2021, and was sentenced to 3 years probation and fined $500.