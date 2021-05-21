Former employee of the JBS plant in Cactus wins workers comp case after contracting COVID-19

CACTUS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A former employee of the JBS plant in Cactus has won a workers comp case after contracting COVID-19.

According to Texas RioGrande Legal Aid, who represented him, they say he contracted COVID-19 in April of 2020 and was unable to work for three weeks.

They said JBS’ workers comp insurer denied his claim but a judge ordered them to pay damages and JBS did not file an appeal before the May 18 deadline.

In a statement JBS said in part ” team members who test positive for COVID-19 are eligible for short term disability, and the company covers 100% of all COVID related health expenses for those enrolled in our health insurance plan. Unfortunately, due to a processing error at the facility, he did not receive full payments in a timely fashion per our policy. As soon as this error was discovered, he was compensated for his time away from work.”