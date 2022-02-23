AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Tobacco Free Amarillo (TFA) announced Chris Herren, a former Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics player, as the keynote speaker at a free event at 5:30 p.m. on March 2 at the Amarillo Civic Center Auditorium.

TFA detailed that Herren is a professional basketball player and a “voice on the topic of substance use prevention.” Herren is set to talk about his road to sobriety and will touch on several topics including, drinking, smoking, vaping and peer pressure.

Courtesy: Tobacco Free Amarillo

TFA added that Herren will share life experiences that have impacted his life, both as a teenager and an athlete while empowering the audience to “rethink the disease of addiction.”

TFA has invited middle and high school students, along with their parents, to the event.

To learn about TFA, visit tobaccofreeamarillo.com.