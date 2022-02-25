AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the City of Amarillo (COA), Six Pack Outdoors Inc. (SPO) have created and built around 30 miles of hiking/biking in Amarillo for the community to enjoy.

Chris Podzemny was a former employee for the City of Amarillo and worked as an environmental inspector at the Osage Water Treatment Plant. Podzemny is now one of three directors of Six Pack Outdoors Inc. (SPO), which is a non-profit organization that is creating trails in Amarillo at “no charge to the taxpayers,” a press release from the city explained.





According to the city, the mission of the SPO is to promote ” the conservation, administration and maintenance of public lands.”

“Traditionally, Amarillo has not been the greatest community for outdoor recreation,” said Podzemny, an Amarillo native who grew up in Pampa and graduated from Amarillo College and West Texas A&M University. “We have lots of open space. When you have this big field, what do you do with that? You add trails to that big field and now you can utilize that property to do something healthy.”

“Ultimately, we want trail systems all around Amarillo connecting all the neighborhoods. We want every neighborhood to have access to some type of trail,” Podzemny concluded.

The city listed that the following SPO trail projects were approved by the COA Parks and Recreation Board:

15 miles of trails at Rick Klein Sports Complex

4.43 miles of trails at John Stiff Memorial Park

4.84 miles of trails at the Ninth Street Trails

The current SPO trail project that is being developed is called the “The Schoolyard,” which is the location at the former Tornado Alley BMX Raceway.

“What we want to accomplish is to help the city develop the Master Plan for the Parks and Recreation Department (PARD),” said Podzemny, who serves on the COA Pedestrian and Bicycle Safety Advisory Committee. “A lot of the stuff we are aiming to do is in the PARD Master Plan.”

Podzemny said the goal is to get people outside and enjoying the amenities Amarillo provides.

“The great thing about these trails is that they are not just for bikes. They are for people who want to go hiking, trail running, walk their dog, bird watch – whatever,” Podzemny said. “We just want to get people outside.”