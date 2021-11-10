Former Childress ISD coach and teacher pleads guilty to charges connected to improper relationship with student

CHILDRESS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The 100th Judicial District Attorney’s Office reports that a former coach and teacher at Childress Independent School District has pleaded guilty to a second-degree felony offense of improper relationship between educator and student.

The DA’s office said Dante Dwight Hibbert was placed on deferred adjudication community supervision for ten years after pleading guilty to the offense.

According to the DA’s office, Hibbert was arrested by the Texas Rangers on Nov. 17, 2020, and during the investigation, multiple electronic devices were seized during that investigation according to court documents.

In addition to the electronic devices, multiple third-party sites where certain electronic data was stored had to be recovered from additional search warrants and subpoenas by the Texas Rangers said the DA’s Office.

The DA’s Office continues saying that pursuant to the plea agreement, Hibbert is also required to pay a $2,000 fine to Childress County, $340 in court costs, successfully complete 300 hours of community service, and be prohibited from having contact with any of the victims. If Hibbert violates his probation, he could face up to 20 years in prison.