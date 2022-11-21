LITTLEFIELD, Texas — Mike Read, the superintendent of the Littlefield Independent School District, announced Monday that Jimmy Thomas, the district’s athletic director and head football coach, has died after a “brief illness.”
Thomas was the former athletic director and head football coach at Bushland High School. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Thomas coached the Falcons for six years, leading them to a 47-26 record and six straight playoff appearances. Thomas led Bushland to the Class 4A Division II State Quarterfinals in 2018.
According to previous reports, Thomas was then named principal at Channing High School in 2020 and served as the head football coach in Littlefield in both 2021 and 2022.
A post from Sunday said Thomas was suffering from “bilateral blood clots in both lungs.”
Read provided a statement regarding Thomas’s death:
It is with great sadness that I report that Littlefield ISD Athletic Director/Head Varsity Football Coach, Jimmy Thomas, passed away this morning following a brief illness. The entire Littlefield community is grieved by this unexpected loss, and words cannot express the grief we feel about the loss of Coach Thomas. Coach Thomas was a great leader for the LISD sports programs, and he served as an inspiring role model to the student athletes of Littlefield ISD. Although he constantly strove to create winning athletic programs at LISD, he worked equally hard to use those programs to build students of good character. His presence will be hugely missed by the District’s students, his fellow teachers and coaches, and the entire the Littlefield school community. We extend our deepest condolences to Coach Thomas’ family and encourage everyone to provide support to them in their time of painful loss. The District appreciates the Littlefield community’s continued support for Coach Thomas’ family, and we ask you to keep them in your thoughts and prayers.Mike Read, Littlefield ISD Superintendent