LITTLEFIELD, Texas — Mike Read, the superintendent of the Littlefield Independent School District, announced Monday that Jimmy Thomas, the district’s athletic director and head football coach, has died after a “brief illness.”

Thomas was the former athletic director and head football coach at Bushland High School. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Thomas coached the Falcons for six years, leading them to a 47-26 record and six straight playoff appearances. Thomas led Bushland to the Class 4A Division II State Quarterfinals in 2018.

According to previous reports, Thomas was then named principal at Channing High School in 2020 and served as the head football coach in Littlefield in both 2021 and 2022.

A post from Sunday said Thomas was suffering from “bilateral blood clots in both lungs.”

Read provided a statement regarding Thomas’s death: