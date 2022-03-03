CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University recently announced that an Emmy-nominated original host of a long-running children’s television program will speak at the university for its Distinguished Lecture Series.

According to a news release from the university, Steve Burns, the original host of “Blue’s Clues,” will speak as part of the university’s Distinguished Lecture Series at 7 p.m. April 5 in the Jack B. Kelley Legacy Hall on the Canyon campus of West Texas A&M University. Admission to the event is free and seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Burns hosted “Blue’s Clues” from 1996 to 2002 and received an Emmy nomination for his role. According to the release, Burns is also involved with the reboot “Blue’s Clues and You” and is a musician who has worked with The Flaming Lips, a popular psychedelic rock band from Oklahoma.

In his talk, Burns is expected to speak on the successes and failures he experienced after he left “Blue’s Clues.” He will also host a Q&A with attendees after his talk.

“Bringing speakers to campus is always a way to engage in conversations as a community, and it gives our students an opportunity to interact with thought leaders across the country,” Mike Knox, the university’s vice president for student engagement, enrollment and success, said in the release. “We are especially pleased to have Steve Burns, who will be familiar to people of all ages and backgrounds… Steve was a personality that many of our students grew up with. ‘Blue’s Clues’ was a staple growing up for this generation, and it was a groundbreaking style of children’s programming, similar to ‘Sesame Street’ for the previous generation. Steve has a personal story to tell about his own educational and professional experience that I think will resonate with students.”

According to the release, the speech will be live-streamed and more information will be released closer to the event.