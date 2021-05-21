Former Bailey County deputy arrested in Muleshoe

A close-up photo of police lights by night

MULESHOE, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A former Bailey County Sheriff’s Deputy was arrested in Muleshoe on Friday, May 21, along with two others.

Said the Bailey County Sheriff’s Office, a Texas Ranger based in Lubbock arrested Jorge Torres, “on behalf of the Texas Rangers in El Paso.”

Said the Sheriff, Torres was a deputy in Bailey County until last week.