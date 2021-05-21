MULESHOE, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A former Bailey County Sheriff’s Deputy was arrested in Muleshoe on Friday, May 21, along with two others.
Said the Bailey County Sheriff’s Office, a Texas Ranger based in Lubbock arrested Jorge Torres, “on behalf of the Texas Rangers in El Paso.”
Said the Sheriff, Torres was a deputy in Bailey County until last week.
This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Amarillo ISD to celebrate Class of 2021 with ‘Graduation Week Events’
- Former Bailey County deputy arrested in Muleshoe
- The Smithsonian’s National Zoo opens its doors to visitors
- Get paid to go on a vacation based on your wildest dreams
- Patsy’s Place transition home celebrates 10 years of changing lives