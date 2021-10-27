Former Austin Middle School teacher arrested for 5 counts of indecency with a child

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that Clark Inskeep, 52, a former teacher at Austin Middle School, has been arrested for 5 counts of Indecency with a child.

According to APD, on Sept. 17 and Sept. 23, the Austin Middle School liaison officer made two separate police reports about multiple incidents between a teacher at the school and some students.

APD assigned both cases to its Special Victims Unit and the students involved were interviewed at the Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center. Detectives followed up on the leads and obtained a warrant for 5 counts of indecency with a child against Inskeep.

APD said Inskeep turned himself into the Potter County Detention Center on Wednesday, Oct. 27.

According to court documents, the alleged incidents happened from December of 2020 to September 2021 with multiple victims.

Those court documents can be found here:

The Amarillo Independent School District released a statement saying it is aware that a former employee of Austin Middle School had been arrested.

The District is aware of the arrest of a former employee. AISD has no tolerance for this type of alleged behavior, and we will continue to cooperate fully with authorities through their investigation. Amarillo Independent School District

AISD said it has talked with Austin Middle School parents about the situation and has reported the arrest to the State Board of Educator Certification (SBEC).

This is a developing story, stay with MyHighPlains.com for more information.