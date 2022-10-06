AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Randall County District Attorney announced that on Wednesday, a former Amarillo Independent School District teacher was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty on a charge of “Online Solicitation of a Minor.”

Geoffrey Nathan Lowry was found guilty of the charge, according to the district attorney’s office, after a “proactive operation” from the Texas Department of Public Safety. The district attorney’s office said that Lowry “solicited sex from an individual he thought was 14 years old.” As noted in previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Lowry was arrested after that operation in March 2020.

The DPS investigation also revealed that Lowry had an improper relationship with a student while working at Palo Duro High School, according to the district attorney’s office, and that the student involved testified about his conduct. Lowry was indicted related to that charge in Potter County in August 2020.

The district attorney’s office said that the jury deliberated for less than an hour before sentencing Lowry to the maximum punishment allowed by law, 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. The office also said that the case was “an excellent example of the collaborative effort” between law enforcement, The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center, the Amarillo Independent School District, and the Randall County District Attorney’s Office.