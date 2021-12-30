Former Amarillo ISD employee indicted for 5 counts of indecency with child

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Clark Inskeep, a former teacher in the Amarillo Independent School District, was recently indicted in Potter County for five counts of indecency with a child through contact, according to court documents.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Inskeep, who previously taught at Austin Middle School, was arrested in late October by the Amarillo Police Department for five counts of indecency with a child.

Court documents indicate that the incidents allegedly occurred with three children from December 2020 to September 2021. The liaison officer at Austin Middle School made two separate police reports about these incidents on Sept. 17 and Sept. 23, according to previous reports.

The Amarillo Independent School District released a statement at the time of the arrest, stating:

“The District is aware of the arrest of a former employee. AISD has no tolerance for this type of alleged behavior, and we will continue to cooperate fully with authorities through their investigation.”