Amarillo Activity Youth Center President Matthew Walter Hite arrested

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to Randall County, the President of the AAYC, Matthew Walter Hite, has been arrested.

Hite is noted by the AAYC as AAYC Executive Director, Fencing Coach, involved with the haunted

house, and President of the Founding Board of Directors.

From the court’s release, Hite has been charged for Indecency and Sexual Contact with a Child, and Solicitation to Commit Indecency with a Child after an incident in early June of 2000.

His bond has been set for $50,000.

This story will be updated as more information is released.