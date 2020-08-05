Food truck staying afloat amid pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—It’s a trend we’re seeing in our area where food truck owners are getting a permanent location. The owner of Stix, Ranee Paoliello, recently opened up her storefront back in February.

Hoping to add a second source of revenue for her business, the pandemic popped up as a new challenge for Paoliello. She was quickly forced to go rely solely on her food truck.

“With the food truck, you don’t have to get close to anybody, you don’t have to go stand in line, you can wait and come back, so they don’t have to come into a congested space at all,” Paoliello said.

The pandemic also prompted the Tri-state Fair to cancel, which for Paoliello would have been a real schtick for her business.

“I was hoping for that just because obviously the fair would help,” Paoliello said.

Unlike other businesses, Paoliello is grateful that she has her truck to navigate through these unprecedented times.

“Yes… my food truck is a blessing, I am so thankful that I have it,” Paoliello added.

