Food box distribution helping those in need

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the Coronavirus pandemic continues here in the High Plains, Services of Hope partnered with the Amarillo Area Black Chamber of Commerce to distribute food boxes today.

“This just gives them relief for their homes, for their neighbors, for friends. This gives them an opportunity to just take a deep breath and I really think this will bring our community together,” said Donna Madison, Program Director of Square Mile Community Development.

Each box contained chicken, potatoes, sour cream, cottage cheese, cucumbers, and a gallon of milk.

Doris Nickerson Prescott, Community Services with Services of Hope said over 10,000 boxes were brought and delivered.

Madison said the last time Services of Hope was here, they brought five semis full of boxes and seeing the need, increased that to eight.

“By calculation standards, each box could serve an average of 6.1 people, and if empty every single box, in every single truck, we could feed 61,000 people,” said Madison.

Madison said it doesn’t matter what side of town you’re from, or who you are. It is important to come together and help out the community.

Services of Hope said they will be back in the High Plains, and they hope to bring some PPE equipment to deliver next time.

Services of Hope said it aims to provide food benefits, access to a healthy diet, and nutrition to low-income households.

More from MyHighPlains.com: