AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s the day after Thanksgiving, which means Black Friday and that meant shoppers packed Westgate Mall, looking to get the best deals.

Black Friday is the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season and folks came out to the mall to get their head start.

“We have a lot of Christmas shoppers, then we also have a lot of people getting ready for family pictures and all the sort of things you do for the holidays, events, Christmas parties. That sort of thing,” said Courtney Martin, owner of Crossed Arrows Boutique.

For some, it was their first time doing Black Friday shopping like Justin Olds from Louisiana.

“It’s hectic, chaotic, but everybody’s friendly in Amarillo, and that’s a good point. I’ve traveled all over the country, so you run across people that have a bad attitude about everything, but Amarillo has been pretty good so far,” said Olds.

Olds said the best deal of the day for him was getting a couple of suits over at rue21 for $30.

Olds added he was also looking for some Christmas toys for his daughter.

“Just looking for where they got the best toys at, the best deals at, for my little girl, and find the good prices. Everything I’ve done so far, we’ve come across some good prices. Everything has been cheap,” said Olds.

While for others it’s a yearly tradition like Brewster Garcia.

“It’s almost like a tradition, it’s like we know we are going to be out of the house by five am every morning,” said Garcia.

Garcia said he and his family went all over town looking for deals, such as JCPenney, Old Navy, Academy, and Cavender’s Boot City.

“We are really trying to get on some of these deals we saw online and then on top of that doing some shopping for some family, just like everybody else,” said Garcia.

Garcia said the best deal of the day for him was a gun safe at Academy.

Garcia added seeing everyone walking around really brings in the holiday spirit.

“Everybody I’ve run into has been super nice, it’s a good way to connect to other people. I have seen multiple people that I know. Just stop and just catch up for the holidays, you know everybody is in their own world, and it’s nice to kind of slow down and actually warm up to somebody and to check on somebody to see how their life is going,” said Garcia.

Westgate Mall opened at 7 a.m. on Friday morning to help those shoppers get all their shopping done.

Local businesses Crossed Arrows Boutique and Get Gussied Up added Black Friday and this weekend has a major impact on their stores.

“Black Friday is a huge day for us, it kind of feels like the beginning of November, we do have a holiday show that we do here in town and this is kind of our second wave of Christmas. New items come in and just getting people into the store,” said Martin.

“The whole month of December is probably like maybe a fifth of our year, as far as Black Friday weekend, maybe like looking at it for the month of December, probably a fourth of our December,” said Get Gussied Up Store Manager Raquel Mendoza.

Get Gussied Up was running a buy more, save more sale where if you bought two items, you got 20% off, and if you bought three or more items, you got 30% off. They also had a doorbuster, where the first 25 customers got a free pair of slippers.

Kelsey, a Sales Associate with Get Gussied Up said by 10:30 a.m. Friday morning they had seen over 100 people come into the store.

Mendoza added that they only do a 30% off sale like this twice a year, during Black Friday and Tax-Free Weekend.

“It is pretty important to try to give good deals so we can get people into the store,” said Mendoza.

Crossed Arrows Boutique said they had sales on weekends long, depending on what you purchased plus 10% off for $50 or more spent, 20% off for $100 or more spent, and 30% off for $150 spent or more.

Martin said they prepare for Black Friday by making sure they have plenty of stock and new stuff on the shelves, along with good gift items.

According to blackfriday.com, last year during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, shoppers broke spending records spending $9.12 billion and $11.3 billion, respectively.