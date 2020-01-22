Fmr. US Postal carrier reaches plea agreement

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The second of three men who were indicted in September for allegedly using a mail route to distribute marijuana has reached a plea agreement.
Dat Thien Ho has agreed to plead guilty to Distribution and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana.
RELATED: US Postal Service worker among those arrested on drug-related charges in Amarillo
Ho was a former U.S. Postal Service carrier who allegedly distributed marijuana on his route.
Two others were also indicted for similarly charged in connection to the crime.
George Delacruz entered a guilty plea in November.
Gabriel Chavez’s charges are still pending.
More from MyHighPlains.com: