Fmr. farm operations manage indicted for Fraud, Conspiracy to Commit Fraud

DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A former farm operations manager for a large farm near Dalhart has been indicted in federal court.

Jose Huaracha-Escamilla was indicted for Fraud and Conspiracy to Commit Fraud.

Court documents show Escamilla would allegedly obtain money through illegal fees from H-2A visa workers by charging them more than $1,000 to be eligible to work at the farm.

According to the court records, temporary workers are only required to pay for their temporary visa when coming to work in the U.S.

That visa only costs $190.