FM 2590 at Country Club Road in Canyon now functional

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) added stop signs on FM 2590 at Country Club Road this morning, converting the intersection to an all-way stop.
Crews, according to TxDOT, installed and uncovered the signs this morning along with advance stop-ahead signs to alert motorists to the new conditions.
Said TxDOT, “The conversion to an all-way stop condition is to improve safety and better control traffic in anticipation of the opening of Spring Canyon Elementary School in fall of 2021.”
