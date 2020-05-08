Flower shops and restaurants see major change this Mother’s Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — There is no way around it. Mother’s Day will have a different feel this year for so many businesses, including many floral shops and restaurants.

Scott’s Flowers is one of those businesses that has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Owner, Mary Ruth Albracht said they have seen a definite slowdown, and have been limited to home and funeral home deliveries, but they are being safe and taking the proper precautions with contactless deliveries to make sure moms get taken care of.

“It’s been very sad and scary,” Albracht said. “We just hope we can send a little bright spot to a lot of mothers’ lives. Unfortunately, we’ve ran out of fresh flowers so we’re having to we’re selling blooming plants, green plants, just anything we can to give everybody something.”

As for restaurants, Brent’s Cafe owner Brent Lancour said with the coronavirus number where it is in the city, he will not have patrons in his business this year, which is a complete opposite feeling from last year.

“It’s very different,” Lancour said. “Last year Mother’s Day was our biggest day of the year. This year, we’re not open and won’t have the crowd in here is going to be hard. But we’re doing everything that we can.”

Lancour said there will be plenty of specials for Mother’s Day during their curbside and delivery services. For those interested, be sure to check out the website at brentscafe.com, or contact the restaurant at 806-398-2160.

Mary Ruth said her flower shop has run out of flowers but they still have orchids and plenty of plants available. To contact Scott’s Flowers for a Mother’s Day gift call 806-376-4679.

