AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to unsealed court documents filed in October, a Florida woman was indicted in federal court after allegedly threatening to kill U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk of the Amarillo Federal Court in March.

Court documents detailed that on March 12, Alice Marie Pence allegedly placed a call to the chambers of Kacsmaryk from Florida and threatened to kill him. While the court documents did not name the judge, Kacsmaryk is the only federal judge in the Amarillo area.

Pence was indicted on one count of “transmitting a threatening communication in interstate commerce” and one count of “influencing federal official by threat,” after the alleged call. After the indictment was filed in October, Pence was arrested in Florida and made her initial court appearance in the first week of November.

This indictment comes after Kacsmaryk and the Amarillo Federal Court drew national attention in the first months of 2023 when he presided over a lawsuit filed against the United States Food and Drug Administration surrounding the use of mifepristone, or mifeprex, and misoprostol for chemical abortions. A hearing in the case was held in Amarillo in March and Kacsmaryk issued a ruling in April that stayed mifepristone’s approval, though it came into conflict with another federal judge’s ruling around the same time. The US Supreme Court has since been asked to take up the case surrounding the use of mifepristone.