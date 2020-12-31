Florida boy runs in honor of fallen Panhandle Police Department officer

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A 12-year-old boy from Winter Springs Florida is running in honor of Panhandle Police Department’s sergeant Lyle Gene Denny, who died this year of COVID-19.

“When I saw how long he served and the amazing dedication that he had toward Panhandle Texas, that just inspired me,” Zechariah Cartledge, explained.

Zechariah, began his non-profit “Running 4 Heroes” in 2019 to help remember fallen officers and firefighters who died in the line of duty.

He runs one mile carrying a blue or red line flag that will later be sent to the family. This is something PPD Chief Sace Hardman, said Sgt. Denny would have loved.

“Sgt. Denny had a real soft spot for children, i mean he had a soft spot for everybody but I’ll guarantee you he would have been so proud and honored of this young man. it’s a fitting tribute,” Chief Hardman said.

According to Zechariah regardless of the state or size of the department there service and life matters.

“It doesn’t matter how big or how small the department is, it could be a huge city like Los Angeles or New York, or it could be a department with six or seven officers if they passed away in the line of duty they deserve to be honored for their dedication,” Zechariah stated.

The blue line flag representing Sgt. Denny’s 42 years of service will be given to his family as a reminder that they are not alone.