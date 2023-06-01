(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of June 1, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a Thursday morning announcement from the Texas Department of Transportation, multiple roadways were closed in the Amarillo area due to flooding.

The roadways closed as of 7 a.m. on Thursday included:

Loop 335 westbound at Coulter;

Southbound I-27 exit ramp at McCormick;

Southbound service road at Sundown Lane;

US-60 in Carson County, eastbound and westbound, from FM 2161 to County Road K; and

FM 298 from FM 2373 to the Panhandle city limits.

MyHighPlains.com staff also reported flooding in the area of 45th and Coulter around McDonald Lake at John Stiff Memorial Park.

As many roadways in the area were reported to be covered in water, said TxDOT officials, drivers were advised to use caution and be aware of possible road closures, delays, and detours.

Drivers can keep up to date with current road conditions using the TxDOT Highway Conditions map.