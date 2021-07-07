TAKE A LOOK: Flooded roads in Amarillo area cause delays, danger to drivers

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Flooding in the Amarillo area has resulted in first responders aiding multiple parts of the city, such as near I-40 and Bell, where MyHighPlains.com Staff has reported severe backup with a possibility of multiple vehicles stalling in the waters.
Drivers are reminded to “Turn Around, Don’t Drown” when faced with flooded roadways, and are advised to keep up to date with road conditions and weather coverage through the DriveTexas map and MyHighPlains.com.
