Flexibility key to preparing WT Education Majors to enter classrooms during pandemic

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – When the pandemic caused schools around the area to close in March, Dr. Beth Garcia had a moment of panic: How would West Texas A&M University education majors who were doing clinical teaching in area classrooms get the hours they needed to complete their degrees?

However, thanks to strong partnerships around the region, Garcia says her concerns were soon assuaged.

“They were so amazing,” Garcia said, “When I would call them up in the midst of them figuring out how to proceed on their own campuses, they still took time to come up with plans with us to make sure our clinical teachers could still be certified.”

According to WT, nearly 90 Spring 2020 teacher candidates graduated in May, and each one of them were certified to become teachers for the fall.

Creighton Cofer was one of those candidates, who now teaches at Sundown Lane Elementary School in the Canyon Independent School District.

“We were able to voice our concerns, and WT answered them as best as they could,” Cofer said. “We worked very closely with our cooperating teacher during the shutdown, and everything that they were doing, we were doing alongside with them. I am very honored and privileged that I got to be a part of that experience because now I have my own virtual students and I am more prepared to provide the best virtual instruction for my students.”

Garcia says that school district clinical teachers, formerly called student teachers, now have log-in information to their districts’ online educational platforms; access which was traditionally limited to district employees.

“Our clinical teachers were able to support those kindergarten to 12th grade students by teaching, making lesson plans, and answering student questions. For students without computer access, the clinical teachers were able to connect with them on the phone and made packets of classwork and dropped them off,” Garcia said.

More from MyHighPlains.com: