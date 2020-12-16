Five arrested for Online Solicitation of a Minor

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Public Safety announced that on Dec. 10 and 11, DPS Special Agents, Amarillo Police Department, Hutchinson County and Carson County Sheriff’s Offices, and the Randall County District Attorney’s Office arrested multiple suspects for online solicitation of a minor.

DPS said that the suspects were arrested when they arrived at a location after soliciting sex online with investigators posing as minors.

DPS reported that the undercover officers arrested five people, all from Amarillo;

Tristan Broyles, 25

Charles Cogswell, 61

Nicholas Vaughn, 21

Alejandro Desantiago, 44

Eduardo Montes, 32

All, said DPS, were booked into the Randall County Jail.









via Randall County

“Solicitation of a minor – sexual conduct involves a defendant asking or engaging in a conversation with a minor and during the course of that conversation, the defendant asks (or solicits) the minor to meet them for the purpose of engaging in a sexual act.” described the report. “Online Solicitation of a Minor under Texas Penal Code Section 33.021 is a felony of the second degree. Second-degree felonies are punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.”