Five Amarillo firefighters that went to help with California wildfires return

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After deploying in the middle of September, the five Amarillo fire crew members who headed to the Golden State to assist are back in Amarillo.

Capt. Josh Whitney, with the Amarillo Fire Department, said they were assigned to the Sierra Creek Fire, which Capt. Whitney said is California’s largest single wildfire to date.

“The fire at this time is 300,000 acres and there are a couple of other fires larger than that, but that’s because they grew into each other,” said Capt. Whitney.

Capt. Whitney said they worked to keep the fire within the containment lines.

Capt. Whitney said some of the concerns of fighting the fires were dead trees that could fall at any point and wildlife.

Capt. Whitney said fighting wildfires in California is much different than fighting fires here on the high plains.

“Our fires are light flashy fuels. Our fires are going to burn faster and they are going to create a lot more acreage at a lot shorter time than those fires out there,” said Capt. Whitney.

Capt. Whitney said the fires are fuel-driven because of all the fuel left on the forest floor.

Capt. Whitney said as of this moment, they will not be heading back to California anytime soon.

“Right now, we are needed back in the city to deal with a couple of coronavirus problems we have here in town. If they give us resource orders, we have teams ready to go,” said Capt. Whitney.

This crew was among 190 firefighters, 50 fire trucks, and 10 command vehicles from 56 Texas fire departments which were sent to help with those wildfires in California.

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, so far, more than 3 million acres have burned. There have been 26 deaths, and more than 6,000 structures damaged or destroyed due to those wildfires.

