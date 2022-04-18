AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The FirstCapital Bank (FCB) of Texas will host a free shred week for the public from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on April 18-22 at the Amarillo Soncy or Hillside Branch locations.

The event, according to FCB is to “encourage Amarillo residents to protect their personal information.” The suggested items to shred include tax documents (7+ yrs. old), old bank statements, old medical records, credit card statements, personal bills, and credit card applications. FCB asked the public to limit the items to two boxes.