FirstCapital Bank of Texas to host free shred week starting today

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — FirstCapital Bank (FCB) of Texas is set to host its free shred week in an effort to “encourage Amarillo residents to protect their personal information,” starting today, July 12 to Friday, July 16, according to FCB.

FCB stated that shred items can be dropped off at the Amarillo Soncy branch, 3900 S. Soncy Road, and the Hillside branch, 7100 Hillside Road, during business hours, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. FBC stated “please limit to two boxes.”

The bank suggested items to shred include the following:

Tax documents (7 years old)

Old bank statements

Old medical records

Credit card statements

Personal bills

Credit Card applications

“Shredding sensitive documents is a risk management activity, identity theft is a real risk if you place sensitive documents in the trash. The best practice is to always shred anything sensitive,” said FCB VP/ Information Security Officer, Sheryl Ryan.