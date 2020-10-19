FirstBank Southwest wins statewide Best of Community Banking Award

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Independent Bankers Association of Texas (IBAT), the largest state community banking association in the nation, recently honored FirstBank Southwest (FBSW) with a Silver Best of Community Banking Award (BOCB) for its “Faith. Family. Bank.” bank culture service submission.

The IBAT stated that community banks such as FirstBank Southwest play a critical role in local communities. The Best of Community Banking competition is intended to honor local banks for commitment to helping customers, neighbors, employees, and community. BOCB Awards aim to recognize community banks throughout the state for their innovation, creativity, and success in fulfilling a specific community or internal need.

Andy Marshall, President and CEO of FirstBank Southwest, stated, “At the end of the day, we at FirstBank Southwest are one big beautiful family. We are the ones that are committed to waking up every day and living it… making the Bank the best that it can be. To be the best, each of us must

nurture and respect this amazing family and all of its members. We are accepting of all and

excluding of none. Recognizing that each of us have our own individual beliefs, ambitions, hopes,

and dreams; we commit to the collective purpose of working, playing, smiling, laughing, crying, and

succeeding as the true family we are. “Faith. Family. Bank.” are not just words to us; they are how we

live our working lives …”

FirstBank Southwest (FBSW) has nine banking center locations in Amarillo, Booker, Hereford,

Pampa, and Perryton, Texas.

