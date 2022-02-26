AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The run started at 9:30 Saturday morning in front of the FirstBank Southwest Tower.

Center City is a co-sponsor of the FirstBank Southwest Tower Run to benefit the Brandy Lee Leard Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Runners make laps around the parking garage of Amarillo National Bank, then laps around the parking garage of the FirstBank Southwest Tower before running up the stairs to the 31st floor of the FirstBank Southwest Tower.

At the finish line at the Amarillo Club, there was a medal ceremony and a brunch.

Non-runners could enjoy brunch for $15.