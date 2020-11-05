Firstbank Southwest to sponsor northside toy drive

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – FirstBank Southwest announces that they are the sponsor for the North Side Toy Drive ,and will host the Toy-a-thon toy collection and fundraiser Nov. 16-20.

“We know some families are having a tough time and the need for Christmas assistance is even

greater in our community this year,” said Elton Bradley II, NSTD founder and president. “We are

honored to have FirstBank Southwest and the community partnering with us to ensure we still spread Christmas joy to area children.”

Bowden Jones Jr., FBSW Executive Vice President/ Chief Consumer Officer and a NSTD Board

Member, stated, “I’m proud to work for a company that not only recognizes the importance of the

work we are doing at Northside Toy Drive, but is also willing to support the cause in such a

meaningful way.”

The event will run from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The Toy-a-thon and and fundraiser will be at the FBSW Wolflin Banking Center, located at 2401 S. Georgia.

FirstBank Southwest asks businesses and individuals to safely deliver donations or unwrapped toys for children ages two to 12 to the drive through event. Supporters can also make a monetary donation by visiting www.northsidetoydrive.org/donate.

NSTD plans to distribute the toys to area children at its annual Toy Giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 19.

