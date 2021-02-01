FirstBank Southwest school spirit card program gives back to area schools

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — FirstBank Southwest (FBSW) said they have been donating to area schools through a School Spirit Card Program since 2019. In 2020, the program worked with 11 different schools in the Texas Panhandle to create, market and distribute a customized Debit Card with the school logo/mascot. These customized debit cards allow users to show off their school pride and give back to their school district.

FirstBank Southwest said they donates a portion of each debit card transaction processed to each school district participating in the program. The more the user makes transactions on the card throughout the year, the more money the school gets.

Totals for 2020 school donations are as follows, according to FirstBank Southwest:

Perryton Independent School District – $10,172.15

Booker Independent School District – $3,182.85

Hereford Independent School District – $3,063.85

Pampa Independent School District – $2,623.95

Amarillo High School (Amarillo Independent School District) – $1,159.55

Tascosa High School (Amarillo Independent School District) – $887.30

Randall High School (Canyon Independent School District) – $735.30

Caprock High School (Amarillo Independent School District) – $496.30

Canyon High School (Canyon Independent School District) $408.45

Palo Duro High School (Amarillo Independent School District) – $187.70

Darrouzett Independent School District – $143.95

FirstBank Southwest said if you are interested in a School Spirit Debit Card, visit your nearest FirstBank Southwest branch. The cards are $5 each.