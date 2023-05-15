AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with FirstBank Southwest recently announced staffing changes in some of its positions.

According to a news release from the bank, officials announced the appointment of Steve Bowen as senior vice president, commercial senior lender, Jim Bryan as senior vice president, commercial lender II, and Cathy Tate as a portfolio manager in the bank’s downtown banking center location.

According to the release, Bowen has 43 years of banking experience, previously working at both Happy State Bank and American State Bank. Bryan has 44 years of banking experience and was previously an employee at Wells Fargo in Canyon and Happy State Bank. Both Bowen and Bryan are expected to be responsible for the marketing, preparation and servicing of loans to businesses and professionals.

The release stated that Tate has 43 years of banking experience, previously working at both Happy State Bank and American State Bank. Tate will assist Bowen and Bryan with commercial customers, providing support for loan officers and customer service.

“We are delighted to have Steve, Jim and Cathy as part of our team”, Andy Marshall, the president and CEO at FirstBank Southwest, said in the release. “The combined experience of 130 years and vast banking knowledge they bring are essential to the growth plans of the Bank. We are extremely proud they are continuing their careers with FBSW.”