FirstBank Southwest receives ‘Best Bank to Work For’ award

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — FirstBank Southwest (FBSW) was named a recipient of the 2021 American Banker “Best Banks to Work For” award, according to a press release by FirstBank Southwest.

The release stated that the award was given to the bank because of the FBSW leaders, who work hard to “ensure that employees are engaged, creating a work life balance, and just caring about the people you live and work with.”

The American Banker program is a competition to determine which banks has the nation’s best employers, with the process managed by Best Companies Group (BCG), the release explained. In addition, the winners are published in American Banker magazine.

Banks must fit certain qualifications to be considered for the award, for instance banks must be commercial or retail, with diversified financial services companies, and must have at least 50 employees working in the United States. The release said that the employer questionnaire captures information about workplace policies and practices, with the target response rate having to reach 65% or more.

“FirstBank Southwest is honored to be one of the American Banker’s “Best Banks to Work For” list

for 2021”, said Andy Marshall, President and CEO of FirstBank Southwest. “We strive to provide our

team with an enjoyable workplace where they can maintain a healthy lifestyle. We are especially

proud as this award is truly a reflection of the dedication and loyalty of our incredible FBSW family.”