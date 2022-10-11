AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with FirstBank Southwest recently announced that the company was ranked in the top 20 Best Companies to Work For in the state of Texas.

According to a news release from the company, FirstBankSouthwest was ranked No. 18 on the list which recognized the top workplace cultures throughout Texas by the Texas Association of Businesses and the Workforce Research Group. The program was open to all public and privately held organizations, both for-profit and nonprofits that have a facility in Texas and have at least 15 employees in Texas.

“We are extremely proud to be recognized as one of the best companies to work for in Texas. ‘Faith. Family. Bank.’ is more than some type of motto to us,” Andy Marshall, the president and CEO of FirstBank Southwest, said in the release. “It is our guide to how we live our working lives. Our team relentlessly pursues excellence in all that we do, fully confident that the FBSW Family is always there with support and love.”

The full list of winners on the Best Companies to Work For in Texas can be found on its website.