AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — FirstBank Southwest announced the promotion of a new Amarillo Market President.

FBSW announced the promotion of Matt Mathias as Amarillo Market President.

FBSW said Matt has been with FBSW since 2018, and in the financial services industry for over 22 years. After graduating from West Texas A&M University, Matt has served in several different capacities in the banking industry.

Previously, Matt was serving as Senior Vice President for the Bank’s commercial lending team at FBSW’s Downtown Banking Center.

“We are excited to promote Matt into this important role,” said Will Miller, President of Commercial and Corporate Banking at FirstBank Southwest. “He understands the importance of relationships and is a strong community leader”.