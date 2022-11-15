AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with FirstBank Southwest recently announced that they have once again been named one of American Banker’s “Best Banks to Work For” for the third year in a row.

The American Banker program, officials detailed, considered commercial or retail banks based on workplace policies and practices with the process managed by Best Companies Group. In addition, an employee questionnaire was distributed to collect more information on the banks.

“FirstBank Southwest is honored to be one of the American Banker’s “Best Banks to Work For” list for 2022,” said Andy Marshall, President and CEO of FirstBank Southwest. “We strive to provide our team with an enjoyable workplace where they can maintain a healthy lifestyle. We are especially proud as this award is truly a reflection of the dedication and loyalty of our incredible FBSW family.”