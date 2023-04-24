AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with FirstBank Southwest announced Monday that more than $42,000 has been given back to area schools through its spirit card program.

According to a news release from FirstBank Southwest, the bank gave $42,105.15 back to area schools through the spirit card program. Officials said that 15 schools worked with the bank to create, market and distribute a customized debt card with the school logo/mascot. The bank donated a portion of each transaction to the school district participating in the program.

The 2022 donations include:

Perryton Independent School District: $17,915.05

Booker ISD: $5,388.15

Hereford ISD: $6,082.20

Pampa ISD: $6,623.30

Amarillo High School (Amarillo ISD): $1,185.85

Tascosa High School (Amarillo ISD): $944.70

Caprock High School (Amarillo ISD): $655.20

Palo Duro High School (Amarillo ISD): $452.95

Randall High School (Canyon ISD): $672.95

Canyon High School (Canyon ISD): $1,444.30

West Plains High School (Canyon ISD): $114

Darrouzett ISD: $1,011.70

Accelerate Christian Church: $77.75

Bushland ISD: $108.35

Balko ISD: $205.65

Officials with the bank said that it expects to add three new schools next year, including AmTech Career Academy, Ascension Academy and San Jacinto Christian Academy.