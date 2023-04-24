AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with FirstBank Southwest announced Monday that more than $42,000 has been given back to area schools through its spirit card program.
According to a news release from FirstBank Southwest, the bank gave $42,105.15 back to area schools through the spirit card program. Officials said that 15 schools worked with the bank to create, market and distribute a customized debt card with the school logo/mascot. The bank donated a portion of each transaction to the school district participating in the program.
The 2022 donations include:
- Perryton Independent School District: $17,915.05
- Booker ISD: $5,388.15
- Hereford ISD: $6,082.20
- Pampa ISD: $6,623.30
- Amarillo High School (Amarillo ISD): $1,185.85
- Tascosa High School (Amarillo ISD): $944.70
- Caprock High School (Amarillo ISD): $655.20
- Palo Duro High School (Amarillo ISD): $452.95
- Randall High School (Canyon ISD): $672.95
- Canyon High School (Canyon ISD): $1,444.30
- West Plains High School (Canyon ISD): $114
- Darrouzett ISD: $1,011.70
- Accelerate Christian Church: $77.75
- Bushland ISD: $108.35
- Balko ISD: $205.65
Officials with the bank said that it expects to add three new schools next year, including AmTech Career Academy, Ascension Academy and San Jacinto Christian Academy.
