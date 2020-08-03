First year Canyon ISD teachers prepare to take on new school year

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – First year teachers at Canyon Independent School District are diving head first into the new school year.

With new guidlines in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 they said this will be a new experience for everyone.

“We’re all in the same boat so it’s not like my next door teacher who’s been teaching for 10 or more years. We’re all in the same situation and we’re all just having to handle it together so that’s been nice knowing that we’re all in an even playing field. I feel like CISD has really prepared us to be successful,” Stanley, a first year teacher, said.

A first year teachers academy was held to help bring ease to new teachers.

“They reminded us of why we were getting into teaching and it doesn’t matter what the subject is or whatever you’re doing but hey if the students feel safe, if you’re providing a good learning environment for them you’re going to be a successful teacher,” Tate O’Grady, a first year teacher at Canyon ISD stated.

There were a few words of advice given at the event.

“We’re here for the kids we’re not really here for what’s best for us but we just want to make it a safe environment for them,” Stanley explained.

Even though some of the teachers are nervous they are also optimistic and say the academy helped them to remember why they want to continue.

“With all of the stuff going on it was important for me to get in here and feel a lot more comfortable and today I felt like they reminded us of why we’re getting into teaching,” O’Grady said.

Some of the new guidelines include for the new school year include asking teachers and students to test at home for symptoms such as a fever, shortness of breathe and loss of taste and smell.