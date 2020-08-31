First United Bank Recognizes Worthy WT Students

CANYON, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Nine outstanding students have been awarded $4,000 each through a scholarship endowment from First United Bank.



The First United Bank Scholarship, which recognizes nine students annually, was set up as part of the bank’s 2005 pledge to name the First United Bank Center.



“It has been an honor and privilege to participate with WT on these endowed scholarships over the last 15 years,” said Michael L. Bain, president of First United Bank. “We developed an emphasis on the parameters of this assistance to focus on students who are applying themselves in big ways in their respective fields of study and are extremely proud to be a part of many graduates of WT that are out our regional workforce today making a difference for us all.”



Each year, two scholarships are given to students in both the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business and the Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences, one in the Department of Education and four University-wide scholarships. Recommended juniors, seniors or graduate-level students are encouraged to apply and write a one-page biography for the bank’s scholarship committee, which makes the final choices.



The 2020-21 students are:

Cade Engle, a senior mechanical engineering major from Pampa;

Kaden Gist, a junior economics with digital collaboration specialization major from Canyon;

Lexy Hightower, a graduate student in digital communications and media from Canyon;

Gabriel Martinez, a junior history major from Hereford;

Claudia Padilla, a senior agribusiness major from Dimmitt;

Reese Patterson, a post-baccalaureate student in biology from Canyon;

Jaci Perkins, a senior biology major from Amarillo;

Madison Thetford, a graduate student in marketing from Amarillo;

and Chandler Vogel, a senior marketing major from Hereford

“The commitment and involvement of First United Bank in the educational mission of WT is a wonderful example of the community partnerships that we strive to build,” said Dr. Todd Rasberry, vice president for philanthropy and external relations. “We are grateful that the bank offers this kind of crucial financial assistance to some of our most promising students.”



Students who receive the scholarship report on their achievements and advancements twice a year to the bank’s scholarship committee



“It is humbling to see our assistance working in so many diverse ways and encouraging to see part of the future of our region is in such good hands from the training and education these young people are developing and receiving from WT,” Bain said.



Building strong community ties and meeting students’ needs both are components of the University’s generational plan WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.