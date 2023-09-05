CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University announced that the field at Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium will be named First United Field for 10 years due to a field naming rights agreement between First United Bank and WT Athletics.

“We are truly grateful to First United Bank for their continued support of our student-athletes and West Texas A&M University. The Bain and Schaeffer families are the epitome of the giving spirit of the Texas Panhandle,” said head football coach Josh Lynn. “Taking the field at one of the premiere facilities in the nation is special to our coaches and student-athletes, and we are excited to kick off the season.”

The stadium, according to officials, was named the premiere stadium in all of Division II Athletics and was renamed Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium for the families who donated a combined $5 million in February 2022.

“Two families exemplify a generation commitment to making WT an exceptional university serving the Panhandle region and, from here, the world,” said WT President Walter V. Wendler. “The Bain and Schaeffer families embody Panhandle values like rugged individualism, hard work and a commitment to something larger than self, which we see carried on by younger members of the family. The second and third generations are continuing the legacy of support at WT for the good of all the Panhandle region.”

In addition to the field’s new name, the First United Field will feature signage and logo placement along with broadcast, video and advertising opportunities for First United Bank, according to officials.

“On behalf of First United Bank, we are ecstatic about expanding our partnership with WT to include naming rights of the field at Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium. We believe athletics teaches student athletes the value of teamwork, self-discipline and further assists in the development of mental toughness,” said Stuart Sutton, executive vice president of First United Bank. “We are honored to have this unique opportunity to show support for our hometown team as it further strengthens our commitment to WT, the Canyon community, and the entire West Texas region in which we serve. Our founder, Ray M. Bain, would be proud of this partnership as he was a devoted supporter of WT and WT Athletics.”

Officials noted that the new name will be featured at the home season opening game on Saturday.