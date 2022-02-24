Update (12:28 p.m.)

Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released more information about the house fire located at SE 10th Ave. and Dallas St.

According to a news release from the department, crews were dispatched to the house around 11:39 a.m. Thursday. When crews arrived, they found an abandoned house with flames and smoke showing from cracks of plywood covering the windows and door. Firefighters then removed the plywood and made entry into the house.

Officials with the department say that SE 10th Ave. is still closed between Hill St. and Dallas St. because of the incident.

Original

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Amarillo Police Department and the Amarillo Fire Department are on scene for a house fire in east Amarillo.

According to MyHighPlains.com staff, who are on scene, this fire has caused SE 10th Ave. to be closed between Hill St. and Dallas St.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates