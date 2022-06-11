CANYON, Texas, (KAMR/KCIT) — The Canyon Fire Department (CFD) said multiple agencies have worked multiple rescues in Palo Duro Canyon State Park due to the extreme heat.

CFD posted to Facebook asking people to avoid visiting Palo Duro Canyon due to extremely dangerous temperatures.

CFD also stated that Palo Duro Canyon is under a heat advisory until 9 p.m. today. The weather forecasts triple-digit temperatures throughout the weekend.

Earlier this year, MyHighPlains.com spoke to park staff about summer safety tips for visiting Palo Duro Canyon.

Just after 3 p.m. Saturday, CFD posted a photo to Facebook showing the temperature on the Lighthouse Trail at above 110 degrees.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris said the temperature in the canyon can be hotter than on the rim.

“You can usually add on a good 10 degrees,” said John. “So again, dangerously hot.”

Bradley Kilemann, Park Interpreter said, “Bring more water than you think you need because when you get to about that halfway point of your water supply, that’s when you know, it’s probably time to start heading back,” said

Dangerous temperatures can lead to Heat Exhaustion, which can lead to Heat Stroke if not treated.

Park Rangers noted that if someone is in a situation and needs help, to call 911 immediately. If there is no service, ask people in the park for help.